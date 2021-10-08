Investors Purchase High Volume of Post Put Options (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,042 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,573% compared to the typical volume of 226 put options.

POST stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.60. 604,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Post has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.8% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 46.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at $13,016,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POST. TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

