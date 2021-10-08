Investors Purchase High Volume of Post Put Options (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,042 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,573% compared to the typical volume of 226 put options.
POST stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.60. 604,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Post has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.81.
Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.8% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 46.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at $13,016,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on POST. TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
