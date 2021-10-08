iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.07. 2,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,399. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

