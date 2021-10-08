iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $34,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $83.70 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

