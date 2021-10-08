iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.65% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTH traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,875. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

