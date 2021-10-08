iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,701,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 21,353,865 shares.The stock last traded at $76.96 and had previously closed at $77.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

