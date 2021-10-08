iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.95. 67,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.30 and its 200 day moving average is $268.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.63 and a 12 month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

