iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 420,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 387,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after buying an additional 36,533 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

