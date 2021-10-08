iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.18. The company had a trading volume of 206,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,416. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.21 and its 200-day moving average is $429.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

