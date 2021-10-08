iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7,998.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $390,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

