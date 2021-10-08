Italo Market Cap Hits $9,702.13 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Italo has traded up 15% against the dollar. Italo has a total market cap of $9,702.13 and approximately $321.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00061884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00094177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00132027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,291.60 or 1.00170474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.84 or 0.06538547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

