Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Up to $24.85

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.85, but opened at $25.75. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 890 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $620.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

