J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Gap Down to $173.05

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $173.05, but opened at $166.88. J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares last traded at $172.19, with a volume of 2,677 shares changing hands.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

