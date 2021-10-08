Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

NYSE CHGG opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.95. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

