Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 176 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $96.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48.

