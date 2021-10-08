Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.