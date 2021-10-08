Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 618 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 30,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 944.5% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,981,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1,198.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,214,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,726 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,937 shares of company stock worth $4,394,933 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

