JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.72

Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $11.19. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 67,007 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 519.77% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $112.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc acquired 283,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,863,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

