James R. Hazlett Sells 2,750 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NGS stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 2.11.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 305,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

