Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Shares Down 0.4%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.73. 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.84.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JWLLF)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

