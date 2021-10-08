Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells $856,882.26 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $138.48 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 145.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.37.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after purchasing an additional 197,752 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,646,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,428,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
