JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $947.13

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 947.13 ($12.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,052 ($13.74). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39), with a volume of 1,318,836 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,021.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 947.13.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

