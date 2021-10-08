Jeff Mengoli Sells 2,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $101,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $111,120.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $301,950.00.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $51.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

