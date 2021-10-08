Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

EXEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

EXEL opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

