Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Rémy Cointreau in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.44 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REMYY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

REMYY opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Rémy Cointreau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

