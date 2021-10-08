Jeffrey G. Spragens Acquires 13,000 Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Director Jeffrey G. Spragens acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $130,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of BCYP stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.75.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYP. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,985,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.
About Big Cypress Acquisition
Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
