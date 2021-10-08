John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE BTO traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 33,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2,185.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

