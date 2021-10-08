Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Down 15.0% in September

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Amundi bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

