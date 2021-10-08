Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.74. 58,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,450. The stock has a market cap of $423.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.