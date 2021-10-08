Johnson Matthey’s (JMPLY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.98.

JMPLY opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

