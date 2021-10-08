JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Stake Increased by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) by 170.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 200.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,851,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,199,000 after buying an additional 7,236,961 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,079,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 42,821 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter.

BBUS stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.09 and a 1-year high of $83.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47.

