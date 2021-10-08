JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $64.07 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 603,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $64,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,144,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 29.4% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after buying an additional 160,528 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 268.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after buying an additional 513,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MasTec by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,934,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MTZ stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.29.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
