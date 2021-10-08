JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $64.07 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 603,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $64,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,144,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 29.4% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after buying an additional 160,528 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 268.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after buying an additional 513,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MasTec by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,934,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

