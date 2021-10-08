JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $72.43 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,603,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $72,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,906,000 after acquiring an additional 230,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 273,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

