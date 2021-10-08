JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $76.37 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.15% of EMCOR Group worth $76,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,815,000 after buying an additional 117,682 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 737,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EME stock opened at $119.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.21. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

