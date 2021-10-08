JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,321,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,925,000 after purchasing an additional 175,835 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14,445.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 433,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 430,466 shares during the period. Knott David M lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 18,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 855,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,995,000 after acquiring an additional 214,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.81. The company had a trading volume of 138,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,584,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $510.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.