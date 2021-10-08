JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 88,121 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,276,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $73,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 179,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 103,942 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in TELUS by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,585 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 7.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,615,000 after purchasing an additional 261,770 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in TELUS by 14.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 393,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

TELUS stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

