JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 74,339 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,757,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $69,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMK opened at $24.92 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $128.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.65 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMK. TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

