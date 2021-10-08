JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218,021 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.55% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $70,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

NYSE IPG opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

