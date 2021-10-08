Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,856,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,753,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,159,000. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $18.86. 30,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

