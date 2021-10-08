Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,856,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,753,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,159,000. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.
