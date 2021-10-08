Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.51. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $74.06 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $651,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,031,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,104,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,775,000 after acquiring an additional 106,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,275,000 after buying an additional 92,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,072,000 after buying an additional 179,462 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after buying an additional 464,313 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,778,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.