KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in KE were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in KE during the 1st quarter worth about $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in KE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,937,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,321,000 after purchasing an additional 770,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KE by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,316,000 after buying an additional 7,989,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KE by 18.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,401 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in KE by 44.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

BEKE opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of -1.61. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

