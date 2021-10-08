Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after purchasing an additional 767,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.09.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $81.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.55.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

