Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,421.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,022,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $414,024,000 after purchasing an additional 85,256 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Apple by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 70,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $5,852,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

AAPL opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.50. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.