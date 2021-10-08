Kempen Capital Management N.V. Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HP by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after buying an additional 2,165,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in HP by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $132,597,000 after buying an additional 2,098,278 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 769.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,173,000 after buying an additional 1,872,333 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

