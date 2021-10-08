Kempen Capital Management N.V. Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

NYSE CMI opened at $234.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

