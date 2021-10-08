Kempen Capital Management N.V. Invests $426,000 in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Tidewater as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDW opened at $12.75 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.22). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $89.95 million for the quarter.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

