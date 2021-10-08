Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) PT Raised to GBX 580

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.51% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 428 ($5.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 426.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 430.03. The firm has a market cap of £469.67 million and a PE ratio of 12.44. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 466 ($6.09).

In related news, insider Michael Carvill purchased 20,000 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

