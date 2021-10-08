Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $430.04

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.04 ($5.62) and traded as high as GBX 431 ($5.63). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.55), with a volume of 17,999 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 426.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 430.03. The stock has a market cap of £471.86 million and a P/E ratio of 12.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Michael Carvill acquired 20,000 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.