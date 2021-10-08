Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on KRYAY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday.

Shares of KRYAY traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.20. 5,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.01. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $153.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

