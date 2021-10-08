Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.582-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.32 billion-$12.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.47 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.01 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

