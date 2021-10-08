Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.97

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.97 and traded as low as $6.44. Key Tronic shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 30,219 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $132.63 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

