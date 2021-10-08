Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.97

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.97 and traded as low as $6.44. Key Tronic shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 30,219 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $132.63 million for the quarter.
About Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
